Pinnacle Foods’ (PF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PF. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) traded up 0.5463% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.7868. The stock had a trading volume of 173,554 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.8875 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Pinnacle Foods has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm earned $758.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.54 million. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. Pinnacle Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Foods will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, CFO Craig D. Steeneck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,553,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Clouse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.64 per share, with a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,915.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the third quarter worth $136,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 425.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the third quarter worth $150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: the Birds Eye Frozen segment, the Duncan Hines Grocery segment and the Specialty Foods segment. The Birds Eye Frozen segment manages its brands in the United States retail frozen vegetables (Birds Eye), frozen complete bagged meals (Birds Eye Voila!), and frozen seafood (Van de Kamp’s and Mrs.

