Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of United Technologies Corp. (UTX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies Corp. were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 182.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,951,000 after buying an additional 2,707,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,710,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,921,000 after buying an additional 2,049,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,627,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,739,000 after buying an additional 1,688,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Corp. during the second quarter valued at $100,023,000. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 50.6% in the second quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 1,922,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after buying an additional 646,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,923 shares. United Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.39 and a 1-year high of $111.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55.

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. United Technologies Corp. had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. United Technologies Corp.’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Corp. will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. United Technologies Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr lowered shares of United Technologies Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $102,946.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 5,000 shares of United Technologies Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corp. Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

