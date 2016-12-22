Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Maintained by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. held its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. iAB Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 117.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded up 0.90% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,734 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $71.74 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post $3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Maintained by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/phillips-66-psx-position-maintained-by-adams-natural-resources-fund-inc/1130591.html.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.87 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Cos. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 76,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $6,358,254.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $314,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing, and specialties businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment includes its equity investment in DCP Midstream , LLC (DCP Midstream) and its investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.