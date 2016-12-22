PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) traded down 1.44% on Thursday, hitting $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,688 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.21. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $135.59.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post $7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Nomura set a $100.00 target price on Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of jewelry, watches and associated services in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are the Sterling Jewelers division, the UK Jewelry division, the Zale division, which consists of Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda, and the Other segment.

