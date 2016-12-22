PGGM Investments Has $3,789,000 Stake in Avnet Inc. (AVT)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Avnet were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth $299,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Avnet by 64.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in Avnet by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT) traded down 1.43% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.14. 688,831 shares of the stock were exchanged. Avnet Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm earned $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avnet Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avnet in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, information technology solutions and services, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through two segments: Electronics Marketing (EM) and Technology Solutions (TS). The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors and interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

