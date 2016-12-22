Peter Ward Purchases 200,000 Shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL) Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Peter Ward acquired 200,000 shares of Morses Club PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £236,000 ($292,912.99).
Peter Ward also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Peter Ward acquired 125,000 shares of Morses Club PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £130 ($161.35) per share, with a total value of £16,250,000 ($20,168,797.32).
- On Thursday, October 13th, Peter Ward acquired 75,000 shares of Morses Club PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £96,750 ($120,081.92).
Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) traded up 1.425% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 115.625. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,500 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.14. Morses Club PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 84.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 135.29. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 149.73 million.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Morses Club PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of Morses Club PLC in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Beaufort Securities started coverage on Morses Club PLC in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.68) target price for the company.
About Morses Club PLC
Morses Club PLC is a United Kingdom-based non-standard consumer finance company. The Company is focused on the home collected credit market. The Company markets a range of loan products through a combination of traditional and online marketing channels. The Company is focused on the home collected credit market.
