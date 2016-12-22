Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Sidoti lowered Pegasystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,752 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 1.56. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business earned $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pegasystems will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $142,889.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,267.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Weber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $82,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,197 shares in the company, valued at $105,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pegasystems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses and supports software applications for marketing, sales and onboarding, and customer service needs. The Company also offers software applications built on the Pega 7 platform. Its software is designed to assist clients in building, deploying, and evolving enterprise applications.

