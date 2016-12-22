Peel Hunt Raises Coats Group PLC (COA) Price Target to GBX 60

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Coats Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 88 ($1.09) price objective for the company.

Shares of Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) opened at 51.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 704.67 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.66. Coats Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 21.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 52.54.

About Coats Group PLC

Coats Group plc, formerly Guinness Peat Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in industrial thread and consumer textiles crafts business. The Company’s segments are Industrial and Crafts. It offers apparel, footwear and accessories threads; zips and trims products, and coats global services.

