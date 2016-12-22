PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Shares Bought by Center Coast Capital Advisors LP

Center Coast Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 98,789.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515,437 shares during the period. PBF Logistics makes up approximately 0.8% of Center Coast Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 508.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Meristem LLP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc OH acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Burnham Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth about $477,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) traded up 1.10% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,210 shares. PBF Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $765.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm earned $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.98 million. PBF Logistics had a negative return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP is engaged in the receiving, handling and transferring of crude oil and the receipt, storage and delivery of crude oil, refined products and intermediates. The Company operates through two segments: Transportation and Terminaling segment, and storage segment. The Company focuses on owning or leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

