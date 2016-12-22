Paypoint plc (PAY) Receives Hold Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reiterated their hold rating on shares of Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 950 ($11.79) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAY. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Paypoint plc from GBX 890 ($11.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.51) price target on shares of Paypoint plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Paypoint plc from GBX 1,000 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($13.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paypoint plc from GBX 1,063 ($13.19) to GBX 1,162 ($14.42) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paypoint plc from GBX 877 ($10.88) to GBX 1,051 ($13.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090.50 ($13.53).

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) opened at 932.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,012.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,002.18. Paypoint plc has a one year low of GBX 700.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,176.51. The firm’s market cap is GBX 635.13 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 27.20 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Paypoint plc Company Profile

PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in providing clients with specialist consumer payment and other services and products, transaction processing and settlement. It offers payments for everyone from consumer and financial services companies to retailers, utilities, media, gaming and government clients.

