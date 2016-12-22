Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a technology platform company. The Company offers online payment solution which allows customers to pay and get paid, withdraw funds to their bank accounts and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It payment platform includes PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo and Braintree products. PayPal Holdings, Inc. is based in San Jose, California. “

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research set a $48.00 target price on Paypal Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Vetr upgraded Paypal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 40.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Paypal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tomer Barel sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $1,203,653.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,320.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $67,932.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

