Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Position Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 57.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Paypal Holdings were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 60.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 129,047 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 4.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 405,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings during the second quarter worth $25,340,000. Finally, National Planning Corp boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings by 7.2% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down 1.02% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,064,974 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. Paypal Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research set a $48.00 target price on Paypal Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Vetr raised Paypal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Paypal Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

In other Paypal Holdings news, EVP Tomer Barel sold 28,768 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,653.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,320.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,726 shares of Paypal Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $70,541.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,919.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

