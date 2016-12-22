Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Patrick Gary Kennedy purchased 33,890 shares of Greencore Group plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £51,851.70 ($64,356.09).

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) opened at 245.00 on Thursday. Greencore Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 193.26 and a 1-year high of GBX 326.24. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.01 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 315.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Greencore Group plc’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Patrick Gary Kennedy Acquires 33,890 Shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC) Stock” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/patrick-gary-kennedy-acquires-33890-shares-of-greencore-group-plc-gnc-stock/1129670.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNC. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Greencore Group plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.54) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Whitman Howard restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.85) price target on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research report on Wednesday. Investec reduced their price target on shares of Greencore Group plc from GBX 400 ($4.96) to GBX 330 ($4.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Greencore Group plc from GBX 370 ($4.59) to GBX 350 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.72) price target on shares of Greencore Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 346.88 ($4.31).

Greencore Group plc Company Profile

Greencore Group plc is engaged in international convenience food business. The Company’s segments are Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. The Company’s Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. The Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.