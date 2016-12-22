Palo Capital Inc. Has $1,735,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL)

Palo Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) by 46.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.2% of Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 136,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 911,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,615,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,655 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.68. Colgate-Palmolive Co. has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 6,924.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Co. will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.86 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,577.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $472,268.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

