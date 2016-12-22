Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Pacira’s sole dependence on Exparel for top-line growth is concerning. The company suffered a major setback when it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for use of Exparel in nerve block to provide postsurgical analgesia. We are also concerned about the lack of other late-stage candidates in the company’s pipeline. Estimates for 2016 have declined signficantly in the last sixty days. However, we are encouraged by the company’s label expansion efforts for Exparel, which should boost revenues in the upcoming quarters. Further, the recent launch of Exparel in the oral surgeon community which facilitates a move from inpatient to outpatient surgery should bring in additional sales in the coming quarters. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) opened at 30.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.15 billion. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company earned $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Princeton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $567,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,041.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 90,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 713.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

