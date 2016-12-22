Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, FBR & Co lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) traded up 1.61% on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 70,333 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post $1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Mckennon sold 3,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 12,276 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $417,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,696.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $103,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 202.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s primary focus market is small and middle market businesses. The Bank offers various deposit products and services, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking services and online bill payment.

