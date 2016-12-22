Owens Corning (OC) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CL King cut shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 52.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.16. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post $3.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 20.17%.

In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 226,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,565,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 693,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,405,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Owens Corning by 52.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,524,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,622,000 after buying an additional 1,889,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 58.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,142,000 after buying an additional 886,409 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,931,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,777,000.

Owens Corning is a holding company, which is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

