OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Coverage Initiated at CL King

Research analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSUR. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of OraSure Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) opened at 8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $9.53.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company earned $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark L. Kuna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Michels sold 71,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $648,196.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 150,526 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.6% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

