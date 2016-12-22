Oracle Corp.’s (ORCL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $38.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Oracle Corp. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.46 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Oracle Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.01.

Shares of Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 38.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. Oracle Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. Oracle Corp. had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. Oracle Corp.’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Corp. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Oracle Corp. news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $146,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,455.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corp. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corp. by 20.8% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FCM Investments TX raised its position in shares of Oracle Corp. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FCM Investments TX now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corp. by 46.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

