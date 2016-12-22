Oracle Corp.’s (ORCL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note published on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $40.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a positive rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Vetr upgraded shares of Oracle Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.94 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.01.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 38.83 on Friday. Oracle Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corp. had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corp. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Oracle Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Oracle Corp. news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $153,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,278.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Oracle Corp. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

