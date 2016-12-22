Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK)

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JACK. TheStreet downgraded Jack In The Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Jack In The Box from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) opened at 111.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.93. Jack In The Box has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $113.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The company earned $398.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.67 million. Jack In The Box had a negative return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. Jack In The Box’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jack In The Box will post $4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Jack In The Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Jack In The Box’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In related news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $98,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,189.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frances L. Allen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $49,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc is a restaurant company. The Company operates and franchises approximately 2,910 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSR) and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants (Qdoba). Its segments are Jack in the Box and Qdoba Restaurant operations. It operates and franchises approximately 2,250 Jack in the Box restaurants, primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam, over 660 Qdoba restaurants across the United States, and approximately four in Canada.

