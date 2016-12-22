Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,774,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,521 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 1.9% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $490,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,694,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,062,000 after buying an additional 85,448 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) opened at 85.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.48 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 986 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $86,511.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,976.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $79,570.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,627.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

