Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (ORIG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocean Rig UDW Inc. is engaged in providing offshore drilling services to oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling industry. The Company specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. Ocean Rig UDW Inc., formerly known as Primelead Shareholders Inc., is based in Sandnes, Norway. “

Shares of Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) traded down 1.7701% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.7092. 437,668 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. Ocean Rig UDW has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ocean Rig UDW had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $335 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocean Rig UDW will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,853,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW by 38.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,367,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 382,900 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocean Rig UDW

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

