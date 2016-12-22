Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corp. were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.36. 3,700,583 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $55.30 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. Occidental Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Occidental Petroleum Corp. had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corp. will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.34%.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.11 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.89 per share, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,826.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 9,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $658,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,637,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,820,739.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

