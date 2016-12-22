Novan Inc. (NOVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Novan, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform for dermatology. The Company’s product candidates primarily include SB204, SB206, SB208 and SB414 which are in pre-clinical trial stage. It develops product through Nitricil technology(TM). Novan, Inc. is based in Durham, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Novan in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.97 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Novan in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. assumed coverage on Novan in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) opened at 25.91 on Tuesday. Novan has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company’s market capitalization is $412.95 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $4.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novan will post ($10.77) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geduld E E bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform. The Company develops product candidates using its Nitricil technology, which enables the Company to engineer tunable new chemical entities (NCEs).

