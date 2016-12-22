Novae Group Plc (NVA) PT Lowered to GBX 835

Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA) had its target price reduced by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 970 ($12.04) to GBX 835 ($10.36) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Novae Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novae Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.17) price objective on shares of Novae Group Plc in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 736 ($9.13) price objective on shares of Novae Group Plc in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 873.20 ($10.84).

Novae Group Plc (LON:NVA) opened at 680.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 770.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 791.09. Novae Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 606.00 and a one year high of GBX 903.16. The company’s market cap is GBX 427.03 million.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Fosh bought 57 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of £446.88 ($554.65). Also, insider Matthew K. Fosh bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £54,160 ($67,221.05).

Novae Group Plc Company Profile

Novae Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in a diversified property and casualty (re)insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Property; Casualty, and Marine, Aviation & Political Risk (MAP). The Property segment comprises approximately 10 underwriting units.

