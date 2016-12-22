Noble Corp. (NE) Bond Prices Fall 1%

An issue of Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) debt fell 1% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.25% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2042. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $67.50 and were trading at $68.25 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

Several research firms have weighed in on NE. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Noble Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered shares of Noble Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Noble Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Noble Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Noble Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) opened at 6.23 on Thursday. Noble Corp. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.21.

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Noble Corp. had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business earned $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Noble Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Corp. will post ($0.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Noble Corp. by 56.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,037,000 after buying an additional 3,897,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Noble Corp. by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,003,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after buying an additional 2,113,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Corp. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,239,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,170,000 after buying an additional 1,947,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Corp. by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,202,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,831,000 after buying an additional 1,928,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Noble Corp. by 141.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,088,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 1,222,798 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Corp.

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

