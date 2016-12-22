Nike Inc. (NKE) Stake Increased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Nike by 52.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,305,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,010,475,000 after buying an additional 6,309,324 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 25,453,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,405,003,000 after buying an additional 3,203,177 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nike by 31.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,995,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $662,152,000 after buying an additional 2,894,014 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Nike by 144.0% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,301,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $237,418,000 after buying an additional 2,538,300 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 26.2% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,985,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $606,411,000 after buying an additional 2,279,790 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) traded down 0.010% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.295. 8,473,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nike Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.599 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc. will post $2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. B. Riley lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, August 26th. Vetr upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.94 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. lowered Nike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.72 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $7,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,985,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,824,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

