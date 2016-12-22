Nike Inc. (NKE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut Nike to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $52.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $65.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded up 0.02% on Wednesday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,866 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.47. Nike has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $65.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Nike had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm earned $8.20 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/nike-inc-nke-receives-neutral-rating-from-wedbush/1130259.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $7,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,985,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,824,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,963.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banced Corp bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Nike by 3.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 93,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Nike by 17.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 17,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nike by 42.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Nike by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 211,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.