Nicholas S. Parker Acquires 100,000 Shares of Tungsten Corp PLC (TUNG) Stock

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) insider Nicholas S. Parker bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($63,298.99).

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) opened at 52.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.57. Tungsten Corp PLC has a one year low of GBX 35.00 and a one year high of GBX 77.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 65.56 million.

Tungsten Corp PLC Company Profile

Tungsten Corporation plc is engaged in e-invoicing, purchase order services, analytics and financing business. The Company’s segments include Tungsten Network, Tungsten Network Finance, Tungsten Bank and Corporate. Its Tungsten Network segment includes e-invoicing and spend analytics business of Tungsten Network.

