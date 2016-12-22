NIC Inc. (EGOV) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) opened at 24.80 on Monday. NIC has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. NIC had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company earned $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIC will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/nic-inc-egov-downgraded-by-sidoti/1130014.html.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from NIC’s previous special dividend of $0.55.

In other NIC news, Director Ross C. Hartley sold 240,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $6,057,137.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,236.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in NIC during the second quarter worth about $144,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in NIC by 4.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIC during the second quarter worth about $200,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NIC during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NIC during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Other Software & Services category includes its subsidiaries that provide software development and services, other than outsourced portal services, to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.