NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NGL Energy Partners traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 446,915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NGL. FBR & Co initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 789,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,130.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 110.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $209,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The stock’s market cap is $2.23 billion.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

