New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 45,771 Shares of L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. (LLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LLL) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings were worth $28,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings during the second quarter worth about $107,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 79.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 147.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 77.2% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 128.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LLL) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.38. 136,838 shares of the company were exchanged. L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.88 and a 12-month high of $161.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.02.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business earned $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. L-3 Communications Holdings had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. will post $7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. L-3 Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-sells-45771-shares-of-l-3-communications-holdings-inc-lll/1130334.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLL. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L-3 Communications Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.15.

L-3 Communications Holdings Company Profile

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc (L-3 Holdings) operates through its operating subsidiary L-3 Communications (L-3). The Company operates through three segments: Electronic Systems, which provides a range of products and services, including components, products, subsystems, systems and related services to military and commercial customers; Aerospace Systems, which provides products and services for the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market, specializing in signals intelligence (SIGINT) and multi-intelligence platforms, and Communication Systems, which provides network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals, and space, microwave and telemetry products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.