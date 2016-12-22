New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 105,954 Shares of Total System Services Inc. (TSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 619,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,954 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $29,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,241,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,490,000 after buying an additional 199,850 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,031,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,252,000 after buying an additional 688,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,645,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,727,000 after buying an additional 111,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,775,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,884,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 206.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,282,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after buying an additional 1,536,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.07. 123,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. Total System Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Total System Services Inc. will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Pacific Crest assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

In other news, insider William A. Pruett sold 57,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $2,857,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson sold 94,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $4,577,204.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,289.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides services to financial and nonfinancial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services. The Company also provides processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems and integrated support services to merchant acquirers and merchants.

