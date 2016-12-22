New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 178,825 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,825 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding were worth $28,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding by 40.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,822,000 after buying an additional 9,776,631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding during the third quarter worth about $74,942,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding by 33.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,051,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 1,015,561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding by 43.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,487,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,189,000 after buying an additional 756,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding by 1,878.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 737,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK) traded down 0.313% during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.431. The company had a trading volume of 556,139 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Graphic Packaging Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.082 and a beta of 1.28.

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Graphic Packaging Holding had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. Graphic Packaging Holding’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Co. will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging Holding’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Graphic Packaging Holding’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 178,825 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-acquires-178825-shares-of-graphic-packaging-holding-co-gpk/1130326.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Bank of America Corp. cut Graphic Packaging Holding from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research note on Friday, October 28th. RBC Capital Markets assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging Holding in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging Holding currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.