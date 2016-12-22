New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Lowered to Underperform at FBR & Co

FBR & Co lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.82.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) traded up 0.207% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.963. 981,261 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $7.77 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Lowered to Underperform at FBR & Co” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb-lowered-to-underperform-at-fbr-co/1130289.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Stockman Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Banking Operations segment serves consumers and businesses by offering and servicing a range of loan and deposit products and other financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.