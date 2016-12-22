NetEase Inc. (NTES) Stake Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 62.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $5,793,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $5,004,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 30.2% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $36,500,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 29.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) traded down 2.70% on Thursday, reaching $217.10. 778,585 shares of the company were exchanged. NetEase Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.60 and a 12-month high of $272.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/netease-inc-ntes-stake-lowered-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc/1130467.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Vetr lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $210.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Brean Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, T.H. Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.61.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.