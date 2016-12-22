NetEase Inc. (NTES) Stake Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 62.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $5,793,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $5,004,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 30.2% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $36,500,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 29.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) traded down 2.70% on Thursday, reaching $217.10. 778,585 shares of the company were exchanged. NetEase Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.60 and a 12-month high of $272.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Vetr lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $210.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Brean Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, T.H. Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.61.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.
