NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Sold by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in NetApp by 109.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 14.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded down 0.49% on Thursday, reaching $36.22. 3,237,144 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 15.66%. NetApp’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.09%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NetApp to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on NetApp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Wall sold 22,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $813,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

