NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Issues FY16 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY16 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$244-246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) traded down 6.60% on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 244,119 shares of the stock traded hands. NeoGenomics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The firm’s market cap is $699.54 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business earned $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics Inc. will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 441,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,471,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 87,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,366,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 80,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

