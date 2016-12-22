Nationwide Fund Advisors Lowers Stake in SEI Investments Co. (SEIC)

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its position in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.8% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,414,000 after buying an additional 42,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) traded down 0.16% on Thursday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 145,518 shares. SEI Investments Co. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company earned $354.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.82 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments Co. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Carmen Romeo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,571,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Barr sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $194,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,206.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company (SEI) is a provider of investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company enables corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors and ultra-high-net-worth families to create and manage wealth by providing investment and investment-business solutions.

