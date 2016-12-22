National Retail Properties (NNN) Shares Sold by Green Street Investors LLC

Green Street Investors LLC decreased its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. National Retail Properties comprises about 4.6% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,687,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,672,000 after buying an additional 1,426,921 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,694,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,120,000 after buying an additional 3,786,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,751,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,334,000 after buying an additional 129,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,806,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,287,000 after buying an additional 343,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,499,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,650,000 after buying an additional 970,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.79. 1,065,880 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business earned $134.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. FBR & Co set a $56.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wunderlich decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp. downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,809.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are held for investment. The Company owns over 2,050 Properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 24,964,000 square feet, located in approximately 50 states.

