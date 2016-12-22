National Instruments Corp. (NATI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) opened at 30.06 on Thursday. National Instruments Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39.

National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. National Instruments Corp. had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company earned $306.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp. will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. National Instruments Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other National Instruments Corp. news, insider Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $48,005.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 17,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $485,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,808 shares in the company, valued at $912,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in National Instruments Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in National Instruments Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in National Instruments Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in National Instruments Corp. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers graphical system design approach to engineering, which provides an integrated software and hardware platform for measurement and control systems. Its products include reusable hardware and software modules.

