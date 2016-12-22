Nanoco Group PLC (NANO) Insider Sells £13,401.38 in Stock

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) insider Michael Edelman sold 31,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £13,401.38 ($16,633.21).

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) traded up 4.76% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 44.00. 182,422 shares of the company traded hands. Nanoco Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 35.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 79.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.81. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 104.08 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NANO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.93) price target on shares of Nanoco Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Nanoco Group PLC in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Nanoco Group PLC

Nanoco Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based Company engaged in the research, development and large-scale manufacture of heavy metal-free nanomaterials for use in displays, lighting, solar energy and bio-imaging. The Company’s quantum dots offer enhanced color, energy efficiency, and seamless integration into existing LCD production processes.

