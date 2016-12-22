Nano Dimension Ltd – (NASDAQ:NNDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nano Dimension Ltd. is focuses on development of 3D printed electronics systems and additive manufacturing. The company’s products technologies consist of 3D inkjet, 3D software and nanomaterials. Nano Dimension Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nano Dimension Ltd – in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Nano Dimension Ltd – in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Nano Dimension Ltd – (NASDAQ:NNDM) opened at 6.11 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd – has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $46.66 million.

WARNING: This report was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/22/nano-dimension-ltd-nndm-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1129844.html.

About Nano Dimension Ltd –

Nano Dimension Ltd is an Israel-based holding company active in the high technology sector. The Company has a 100% holding in Nano Dimension Technologies, a company that develops three dimensional (3D) printers for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), that is electronic circuits, and nano-technology inks. The inks are conductive nano-silver particle inks and insulating nano-polymer inks.

