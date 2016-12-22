N+1 Singer Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for 1Spatial PLC (SPA)

1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at N+1 Singer in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of 1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA) opened at 1.875 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.77. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 13.49 million. 1Spatial PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.75 and a one year high of GBX 5.50.

1Spatial PLC Company Profile

1Spatial plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is the development and sale of information technology software along with related consultancy and support. It operates through three segments: Geospatial, Cloud Services and Central costs. The Geospatial segment includes the core 1Spatial Group, including France and Belgium, and Laser Scan Inc The Cloud Services segment is represented by Enables IT and its two smaller businesses: Avisen and Storage Fusion Limited, and its associate, Sitemap Limited.

