N+1 Singer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Proactis Holdings Plc (PHD)

N+1 Singer reissued their buy rating on shares of Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) in a report issued on Monday. N+1 Singer currently has a GBX 189 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.92) price target on shares of Proactis Holdings Plc in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) opened at 159.00 on Monday. Proactis Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 170.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 63.34 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Proactis Holdings Plc’s previous dividend of $1.20.

Proactis Holdings Plc Company Profile

PROACTIS Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers a range of spend control software solutions. The Company’s segments are Europe and Americas. The Company creates, sells and maintains specialist software, which enables organizations to streamline, control and monitor all internal and external expenditure, other than payroll.

