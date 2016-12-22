MySquar Ltd (MYSQ) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of MySquar Ltd (LON:MYSQ) in a research note released on Monday morning. Beaufort Securities currently has a GBX 21 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

Shares of MySquar (LON:MYSQ) opened at 2.125 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.63. MySquar has a 12-month low of GBX 1.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 10.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.99 million.

In other MySquar news, insider Neil Frank Osborn bought 666,666 shares of MySquar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £146,666.52 ($182,036.14).

About MySquar

MySquar Ltd is a mobile services company, which offers consumer technology solutions. The Company offers MyCHAT, which is a mobile messaging application. Its MyCHAT application allows users to interact with each other and find friends over the Internet using their mobile. It also allows users to use MyCHAT application in languages, such as Burmese and English.

