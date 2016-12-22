MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

MSC Industrial Direct Co. (NYSE:MSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) opened at 93.65 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $94.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup Inc. cut MSC Industrial Direct to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $329,786.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,966.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $84,085.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc (MSC) is direct marketers and distributors of a range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products to customers throughout the United States. The Company operates primarily in the United States, with customers in all 50 states, through a network of five customer fulfillment centers (four customer fulfillment centers are located within the United States and one is located in the United Kingdom and 106 branch offices (104 branches are located within the United States, one is located in the United Kingdom and the other is located in Mexico).

