Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 150,791 Shares of HanesBrands Inc. (HBI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 386.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,791 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HanesBrands were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HanesBrands during the second quarter valued at $59,627,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in HanesBrands by 112.9% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,673,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 1,948,446 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HanesBrands by 170.5% in the second quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,887,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,924,000 after buying an additional 1,820,170 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in HanesBrands during the third quarter valued at $28,283,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HanesBrands by 128.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after buying an additional 1,082,525 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) traded down 1.63% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 5,487,745 shares of the stock were exchanged. HanesBrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. HanesBrands had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 61.39%. The firm earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. HanesBrands’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HanesBrands Inc. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. HanesBrands’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen and Company cut shares of HanesBrands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HanesBrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HanesBrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. CL King upgraded shares of HanesBrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of HanesBrands in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. HanesBrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

In related news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $133,217.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,612.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HanesBrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of apparels. The Company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer and International. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette and Gear for Sports.

