Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Moody’s Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Shares of Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) opened at 96.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.64. Moody’s Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Moody’s Corp. had a negative return on equity of 260.34% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company earned $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corp. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $199,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Westlake sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $118,665.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Moody’s Corp. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Corp. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Moody’s Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Moody’s Corp. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Moody’s Corp. in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Moody’s Corp. Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and outsourced research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

